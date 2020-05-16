Supporters gather along Intracoastal Waterway for Trump boat parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supporters of President Trump gathered along the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday for a “Trump 2020 Boat Rally."

The procession started at the Little Jetties and cruised south to Ponte Vedra.

“It’s a great event, because it demonstrates the First Amendment of the constitution, or a political activist can go out in public and say what they have to say and how they feel and who they can support, whether it be Republican or Democrat,” said Ray Shaw, a Navy veteran.

Last week, there was a boat parade in South Florida for President Trump near his Mar-a-Lago resort. News4Jax’s partner Click Orlando shared this video from the event: