Changes coming to sample ballots after reports of precinct confusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After some Duval County voters raised concerns Tuesday about notification of precinct changes, a staff member in the Supervisor of Elections Office told News4Jax that precincts will be more prominently listed on November’s sample ballots to avoid any future confusion.

Voters can also quickly find their precinct on the Supervisor of Elections website by typing their address into the form on this page: https://www.duvalelections.com/Voter-Information/Precinct-Finder.

But a good chunk of voting will likely be done by mail for the November election.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said requests are already rolling in from voters who want mail ballots for the General Election in November.

He said the office is not set up to send those out yet.

In the Florida Primary, nearly 58,000 voters in Duval County cast ballots by mail. Nearly double that number -- 104,000 -- voted in person either during early voting or on Election Day. In most other parts of the state, voting by mail surpassed in-person voting.

For the primary, mail-in ballots had to be delivered to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday to count. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 487 ballots had arrived late and will not be counted, News4Jax learned.