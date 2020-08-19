78ºF

Election 2020

Changes coming to sample ballots after reports of precinct confusion

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Duval County, Supervisor of Elections, Elections 2020
Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said about 14 percent of registered Duval Councy Voters have already cast ballots either through early voting or mail-in ballots, and he's hoping at least that many more will vote on Election Day.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After some Duval County voters raised concerns Tuesday about notification of precinct changes, a staff member in the Supervisor of Elections Office told News4Jax that precincts will be more prominently listed on November’s sample ballots to avoid any future confusion.

Voters can also quickly find their precinct on the Supervisor of Elections website by typing their address into the form on this page: https://www.duvalelections.com/Voter-Information/Precinct-Finder.

But a good chunk of voting will likely be done by mail for the November election.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said requests are already rolling in from voters who want mail ballots for the General Election in November.

He said the office is not set up to send those out yet.

In the Florida Primary, nearly 58,000 voters in Duval County cast ballots by mail. Nearly double that number -- 104,000 -- voted in person either during early voting or on Election Day. In most other parts of the state, voting by mail surpassed in-person voting.

For the primary, mail-in ballots had to be delivered to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday to count. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 487 ballots had arrived late and will not be counted, News4Jax learned.

