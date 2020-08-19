Jacksonville voters turn away lawmaker seeking third term in Florida House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While two Northeast Florida state House members easily won primary challenges Tuesday, Rep. Kimberly Daniels lost handily to community organizer Angie Nixon.

Daniels had sometimes split from other Democrats by supporting issues such as abortion restrictions and school vouchers and represents the solidly blue Northeast Jacksonville state House District 14. Nixon, who earned 59% of the vote, will face only a write-in opponent in November.

In District 12, Incumbent Rep. Clay Yarborough easily dispatched Republican challenger Colin McArthur his primary race. Democrat Emmanuel Blimie defeated Spyros “Speed” Chialtas in their primary. Yarbough will square off with Blimie in the general election.

Incumbent Rep. Tracie Davis won 64% of the vote against Democratic challenger Cynthia Smith in a primary in District 13 that was open to all voters because there is no qualified candidate in November.

Jennifer Bradley, wife of retiring state Sen. Rob Bradley of Fleming Island, defeated Jason Holifield in the Republican primary for Florida Senate District 5, which includes Clay, Baker, Union, Columbia and other counties stretching to the Gulf of Mexico. She will face Democrat Melina Barratt in the general election.