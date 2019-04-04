Clay County Fair opens for 10-day run

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The 32nd Clay County Agricultural Fair kicks off Thursday and runs through April 13.

News4Jax meteorologist Richard Nunn is one of the celebrities participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Thursday, kicking off the fair's 10-day run.

The fair's theme says it all: "A Family A*Fair." Organizers strive to provide an event that is both fun and educational, showcasing Clay County's agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interests.

After gate admission ($2 on opening day, $10 for adults and $7 for children/seniors other days), most exhibits and attractions are free.

Eight exhibit buildings are used for commercial, nonprofit and competitive exhibits. Competitive exhibits show off people's talents and offer a chance to win money or a ribbon.

The midway features more than 40 rides, with something to thrill all ages. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $20 to $30 each, depending on the day.

Main-stage entertainment in the Cattlemen's Arena is featured almost daily during the fair. Top national acts perform in this huge facility.

All entertainment is free, although reserved seating is available for a small charge.

The "Clay's Show Me Your Talent" Community Stage features entertainment and contests each day of the fair. Local talent performs in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Ag-Tainment Stage is held each day of the fair. Ground acts and local talent perform in a relaxed atmosphere. Tables are provided so guests can enjoy the fair food and entertainment at the same time.

The Early Florida Village offers visitors a glimpse at Clay County life in years past. Each exhibit is live with demonstrators dressed appropriately for the era to provide guests with a live experience in Early Florida. Food samples, shade trees and sitting areas enhance the experience.

Livestock exhibits provide the opportunity to experience the agricultural roots of the community and the fair. It's an opportunity to see farm life that's important to the American way of life and food supply.

Goat yoga returns this year, with cute, hoofed creatures helping fairgoers get limber.

The fair is at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 2493 State Road 16, west of Green Cove Springs.

For more information, schedule and ticket prices, visit ClayCountyFair.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.