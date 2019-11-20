Mötley Crüe to reunite for stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison

LOS ANGELES – What farewell tour? After nearly five years off the road, hard rocking Mötley Crüe announced they will reunite for a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

The Crüe famously played their “final performance” at the Los Angeles Forum on December 31, 2015, but decided to get together again after a movie detailing the band’s rise to stardom gained them new fans.

A "cessation of touring agreement" the band signed prior to their previous final tour was "blown up," according to a statement. In 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx said there was no amount of money that would ever make him want to tour again, Rolling Stone reports.

Along with the stadium tour that will kick off in 2020, the band will also get back into the studio to record new material.

Dates and venues for the tour have yet to be announced.