Lil Bub, the adorable and well-known internet cat, passed away. Bub was 8 years old.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st, 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” an Instagram post said.

The cat, with 2.3 million Instagram followers, became famous for her looks and charm.

The cat had been battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection.

“Bub was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Bub helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world, her owner said.

You will be missed, Bub!