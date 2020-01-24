Is Gardner Minshew’s 1st mustache for sale? Probably not.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew posted about the potential sale of his very first mustache on Friday afternoon.
The Instagram post shows a young Gardner Minshew sporting his famous facial hair, as well as a photo (click post below) of a plastic bag filled with mustache clippings. The bag reads, “RIP Mustache 9/3/17- 10/10/17.”
FOR SALE: First Minshew Mustache. While going through some old belongings, I stumbled upon an artifact long forgotten. What I found was the first mustache I ever grew (in mint condition, no less). It’s dated 9/3/2017-10/10/2017. You can get your hands on this piece of history for the low, low price of $1 Million. All proceeds will go to the Human fund. Serious inquiries only.
It caught the attention of more than 63,000 people and had many wondering if the sale was real.
Minshew said fans could get their hands on a piece of history starting at $1 million and that all proceeds would go to the “Human Fund,” which appears to be a nod to the spoof charity from the sitcom Seinfeld.
The “Human Fund” was created by George Costanza. In an episode, instead of exchanging Christmas cards with his co-workers, Costanza handed out cards telling people a donation had been made in their name to the made up organization.
