Is Gardner Minshew’s 1st mustache for sale? Probably not.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew posted about the potential sale of his very first mustache on Friday afternoon.

The Instagram post shows a young Gardner Minshew sporting his famous facial hair, as well as a photo (click post below) of a plastic bag filled with mustache clippings. The bag reads, “RIP Mustache 9/3/17- 10/10/17.”

It caught the attention of more than 63,000 people and had many wondering if the sale was real.

Minshew said fans could get their hands on a piece of history starting at $1 million and that all proceeds would go to the “Human Fund,” which appears to be a nod to the spoof charity from the sitcom Seinfeld.

The “Human Fund” was created by George Costanza. In an episode, instead of exchanging Christmas cards with his co-workers, Costanza handed out cards telling people a donation had been made in their name to the made up organization.