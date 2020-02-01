Page Six: Meghan Markle’s post-Royal gig will be reality-TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Markle appears to be eyeing the entertainment world after quitting as a senior royal.

According to Page Six, which cited a source close to the production team, the 38-year-old will be making multiple appearances on “I Do, Redo," an upcoming Netflix show. She will be joining her best friend, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, the star of the show.

The Canadian reality show is about second weddings. Page Six’s source could not confirm if Markle will be paid.

Markle is also believed to be planning her own clothing line with her best pal, fashion designer Mischa Nonoo, according to Inside Edition.

Nonoo recently posted on social media a message, which has many believing she is working on something with Markle.

“Hi guys we are planning a very special collaboration and we want to hear from you what you think it might be. So DM us!” she wrote.

Many are speculating it’s a blockbuster deal to turn the former royal into a fashion mogul.

There's also buzz that Meghan and Harry will start a TV production company and produce shows for Netflix. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, said he was interested in having them come aboard as producing partners, leading to speculation that they may move to Los Angeles.

Markle grew up in L.A., and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

“The royal family are very concerned about Harry and Meghan being accused of cashing in on their associations with the royal family or, indeed, monetizing the monarchy,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Inside Edition.

According to reports, Markle is also considering a move to Malibu, where some of her friends were seen checking out beachfront community properties.

A move to Malibu would be in keeping with Princess Diana’s intended footsteps, her former butler Paul Burrel told Inside Edition. The late princess wanted to buy a home in Malibu so her sons can have a new perspective on life.