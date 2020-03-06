’Love Is Blind’ is officially over -- here are the couples still together

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

Netflix’s addictive reality TV show may have only been a hit because it was like watching a pile of garbage rot in the hot sun, but it actually brought more couples together than most fans might have thought.

During last week’s finale, we only saw Barnett and Amber and Cameron and Lauren actually get married, while Jessica, Kelly and Damian each left their respectful fiancés at the altar. Some of the weddings were shocking (did anyone else not see Kelly walking away?), and some of them you could see from a mile away (hello, Jessica!).

Netflix released the “Love Is Blind” reunion on Thursday, and fans were finally able to get an update on the status of all the relationships of the couples, including Carlton and Diamond, whom you will remember had quite the falling out directly after the pods on vacation.

Cameron and Lauren

Praise be, because the #couplegoals couple of the season, Cameron and Lauren, are still married, and from the sounds of it, things are still going well. They both revealed that they have visited each other’s families, and they even got a puppy. If any couple on this show proves that love is really blind, it’s these two.

Mark and Jessica

Oh, Jessica. What would we have done if you were not on this show?

You either loved her or hated her, but regardless of your feelings toward this walking hot mess, you have to appreciate the entertainment she brought to the show. As we all know, Jessica was never going to marry Mark, so it wasn’t a surprise to see her leave the sap at the altar. As expected, they are not together, but they both seem to be doing OK. Jessica moved to LA, and Mark learned a lot from the experience.

Barnett and Amber

These two were the only other couple that actually said “I do” on their wedding day (although, did anyone else think Barnett was about to leave her at the altar?), and they are surprisingly still married. Amber admitted that they did have some growing pains, and they even contemplated divorce, but they worked it out and seem to be doing OK. Well, at least for the cameras they are.

The only other interesting thing that we learned from these two is that Amber is still not happy with Jessica after watching the show back, but we all could have expected that.

Kenny and Kelly

This finale’s biggest shock came when Kelly left the nicest guy on this entire TV show, Kenny, at the altar and broke his poor little heart. You could tell Kenny was shook by what happened, but at the end of the day, Kelly had to follow her heart. It was nice to hear Kelly explain why she did it, and it was even nicer to hear that Kenny has moved on and found a new girlfriend. They both seem like there’s no hard feelings.

Damian and Giannina

After watching the finale, you would have thought Giannina was going to light up Damian’s house after he left her at the altar, but these two apparently reconciled and are dating each other, like normal and sane humans do. These two obviously had chemistry from the get go, but they needed time to get to know one another, and not dive straight into marriage. They currently have separate places and are just taking it slow to really get to know one another.

Carleton and Diamond

It was so great to see Carleton and Diamond sitting on the couch during the reunion, because to be honest, they were easy to forget about, considering they left halfway through the season. They finally ended up talking to each other around the holidays after months of not speaking following their epic feud, and they are now friendly with each other. It was good to see them have an honest and open conversation about their fight and come to a place of understanding.

Our only question is, when does season two start? C’mon, Netflix!