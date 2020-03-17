John Legend to live-stream free concert from home

John Legend announced he will be live-streaming a free concert from his home on Instagram Live this afternoon.

He teased that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will also be there and said “Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?”

He will be performing at 1 p.m. pacific and 4 p.m. eastern. (Florida is Eastern Daylight Time)

All you have to do is head to his Instagram and listen in!

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020