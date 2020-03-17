John Legend to live-stream free concert from home
John Legend announced he will be live-streaming a free concert from his home on Instagram Live this afternoon.
He teased that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will also be there and said “Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?”
He will be performing at 1 p.m. pacific and 4 p.m. eastern. (Florida is Eastern Daylight Time)
All you have to do is head to his Instagram and listen in!
It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020
Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!? Tune in to my Instagram Live at 1pm pacific/4pm eastern/do the math for the other time zones please. See you soon! https://t.co/phAvzDKxPC— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2020
