84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

84ºF

Entertainment

John Legend to live-stream free concert from home

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: John Legend, Entertainment, Concert, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram
photo

John Legend announced he will be live-streaming a free concert from his home on Instagram Live this afternoon.

He teased that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will also be there and said “Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?”

He will be performing at 1 p.m. pacific and 4 p.m. eastern. (Florida is Eastern Daylight Time)

All you have to do is head to his Instagram and listen in!

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: