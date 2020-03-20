Kids bored? Try this on-demand audio service

With more and more schools closing their campuses in light of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be difficult finding enough activities to keep your children busy at home.

Fortunately, there are plenty of family-friendly resources available.

One such service is Pinna, which provides an extensive library of on-demand content including podcasts and audio books that can help fend off boredom and promote continued learning outside of school.

Pinna caters to families with children ages 3 to 12, with a variety of content geared toward different age groups, including favorites such as “Clifford” and “The Magic School Bus.”

The best part? There’s no screen required, and it’s completely ad-free.

So whether you want to keep the young ones occupied at bath time, bed time or just while you’re adjusting to working from home, this service might do the trick.

A Pinna subscription costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, but parents and teachers can try it out free of charge. And due to the coronavirus outbreak, the free trial period has been extended to 60 days.

To sign up for this service, visit Pinna’s website and register your account. Once registration is complete, you can enroll in a free trial. You’re welcome to cancel anytime.