Creative Quarantine Family Time during the COVID-19 outbreak

As more countries and states tell people to stay home and self-quarantine, persons are finding creative ways to stay home, like this family who have a theme dinner every day in their home basement in New York City.

Tik Tok User: @caitcanoe

With a lot of ways you can entertain yourself and spend time with family members and pets. Like stream movies, play board or video games, arts and crafts, learn popular dance moves, cook bake off, create your first blog/vlog or try to teach your pet a trick.

Remember to clean your hands often, stay 6 feet away from persons if you’re leaving your home especially if your community has a positive case, clean and disinfect areas, stay home if you’re sick and cover coughs and sneezes.

