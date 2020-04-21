Violinist Back Porch Performance during COVID-19
Wilmette, Illinois – Diane Mues, a violist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, has given daily renditions in her local community on her back porch. But in a time with it’s most needed, the community are delighted to stop what they are doing to listen to her performance.
“It’s been very uplifting, and gave me an excuse to take a break from endless video conference calls and get out of my basement.” - A Neighbor
