‘DC’S STARGIRL’ Renewed for Season 2 by The CW

The CW will become the exclusive in-season home to the breakout superhero hit next season DC’s Stargirl.

DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

Stargirl Season 2 will air on The CW and later free on The CW streaming platform. There are no plans for the second season to stream on DC Universe and will know be refer to as Stargirl dropping the DC.

DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

