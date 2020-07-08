78ºF

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who made headlines over relationship with student, dies of cancer

FILE - In this Feb. 6 1998, file photo Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. Vili Fualaau who married his former sixth-grade teacher, LeTourneau, after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Letourneau on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File)
Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who made headlines after she had sex with her 12-year-old student, has died after a battle with cancer, NBC News reported Tuesday night, citing her attorney. She was 58.

The suburban Seattle teacher became tabloid fodder in the 1990s when she was convicted of raping a sixth-grade boy when she was 34. She served a prison sentence and then married her former student, Vili Fualaau, in 2005 when he was 22.

The ex-teacher made headlines again with Fualaau asked the a court for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017. They had two daughters together.

