Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who made headlines over relationship with student, dies of cancer

Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who made headlines after she had sex with her 12-year-old student, has died after a battle with cancer, NBC News reported Tuesday night, citing her attorney. She was 58.

The suburban Seattle teacher became tabloid fodder in the 1990s when she was convicted of raping a sixth-grade boy when she was 34. She served a prison sentence and then married her former student, Vili Fualaau, in 2005 when he was 22.

The ex-teacher made headlines again with Fualaau asked the a court for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017. They had two daughters together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report