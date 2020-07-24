SCRAPPED: Universal cancels Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Add Halloween Horror Nights to the list of events that won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando announced Friday that it has canceled Halloween Horror Nights to focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for its daytime guests.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay were all closed in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. They reopened June 5 but with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” Universal officials said in a release.

BREAKING: Universal Orlando has canceled this year's Halloween Horror Nights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event has also been canceled for Universal Studios Hollywood. #HHN30 pic.twitter.com/SGFJTFS9FX — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 24, 2020

For several weeks each fall, the event transforms the family-friendly theme park into a maze of spooky shops and haunted houses. Scareactors prowl through the streets of Universal Studios preying on unsuspecting tourists.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

Walt Disney World also made the decision to not hold its Halloween celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World was canceled in June.

Fans of the Halloween Horror Nights can still purchase merchandise online. To see what’s for sale, click or tap here.