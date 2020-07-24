88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Entertainment

SCRAPPED: Universal cancels Halloween Horror Nights

This would have been 30th year of spooky shops and haunted houses

Tags: Florida, Theme Parks, Universal Studios
photo
(Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Add Halloween Horror Nights to the list of events that won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando announced Friday that it has canceled Halloween Horror Nights to focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for its daytime guests.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay were all closed in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. They reopened June 5 but with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” Universal officials said in a release.

For several weeks each fall, the event transforms the family-friendly theme park into a maze of spooky shops and haunted houses. Scareactors prowl through the streets of Universal Studios preying on unsuspecting tourists.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

Walt Disney World also made the decision to not hold its Halloween celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World was canceled in June.

Fans of the Halloween Horror Nights can still purchase merchandise online. To see what’s for sale, click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.