Seinfeld- Coming to CW17 Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Comedy Series show Seinfeld which first debut in 1989 is coming to CW17.

The Award-winning comedy series stars Jerry Seinfeld who lives in New York City with a group of quirky friends. Often described as “a show about nothing,” the show reveals how real events and problems, such as male friendship, romance, careers and sporting endeavors, find their way into the on-stage comedy act.

The main show characters are Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards):

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the creator of the show along side Executive Producer Larry David, Jerry apartment is where majority of the show was filmed.

George Costanza is Jerry close Junior High friend, and also the son of Frank and Estelle Costanza in the show.

Elaine Benes is the ex-girlfriend of Jerry Seinfeld and a friend.

Cosmo Kramer is the friend and neighbor next door to Jerry Seinfeld.

During the show airing Seinfeld had other special guest who played a key role:

Morty Seinfeld and Helen Seinfeld who is Jerry’s father and mother.

Newman is the fellow tenant in Jerry and Kramer’s apartment building, and a U.S. postal worker.

Uncle Leo the brother of Helen Seinfeld and Jerry’s uncle, visits Jerry when he is in a “jam”.

Seinfeld premiering September 7th at 11:30 pm on CW17 pic.twitter.com/tHgkfWiBCF — CW17 JAX (@CW17JAX) July 28, 2020

Cannot wait for Seinfeld to air on @CW17JAX (09/07/20) pic.twitter.com/5WWhW5J5KE — Marvin Thompson (@marvinjthompson) August 12, 2020

Seinfeld has won over 41 awards. A Golden Globe Awards for the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. A Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and a People’s Choice Awards for Favorite TV Comedy series .

The show premieres on September 7th at 11:30pm CW17 (Channel 17, Jacksonville).