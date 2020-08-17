The CW Network sets 2020 Fall Premiere Dates, “Supernatural” final run

Jacksonville, Fla. – The long-run serious Supernatural is set to air it’s final seven episodes of the 15-year series on October 8th, following the journey of Sam and Dean Winchester. The final season was originally intended to wrap up in spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit altering shows. The network released its full slate of Fall shows for other shows such as Swamp Thing, Tell Me A Story, Coroner, and more.
Full CW fall premiere date schedule:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)
8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)
9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)
9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)
9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)
9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)
To stay updated with CW Jacksonville search CW17JAX in your search engine on Facebook and Twitter.