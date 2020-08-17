The CW Network sets 2020 Fall Premiere Dates, “Supernatural” final run

Jacksonville, Fla. – The long-run serious Supernatural is set to air it’s final seven episodes of the 15-year series on October 8th, following the journey of Sam and Dean Winchester. The final season was originally intended to wrap up in spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit altering shows. The network released its full slate of Fall shows for other shows such as Swamp Thing, Tell Me A Story, Coroner, and more.

Full CW fall premiere date schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

THE CW NETWORK 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES (Copyright 2020 by WCWJ/WJXT - All rights reserved.)

To stay updated with CW Jacksonville search CW17JAX in your search engine on Facebook and Twitter.