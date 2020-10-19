See Bruce Willis revive famed ‘Die Hard’ character in epic ad

Bruce Willis is back as John McClane... but not in the way fans had hoped.

His daughter Rumer dropped a cryptic teaser on Twitter last night with the hashtag: Die Hard is Back.

When the full two-minute ad was released, some fans were disappointed.

The action packed promo is actually an ad for the Die Hard Battery at Advanced Autoparts.

The ad ended with explosions and a “Yippee ki yay!”

If there were to be another movie... it would be the franchises' sixth film.

With nearly as many explosions as a “Die Hard” movie, this Advance Auto Parts ad reunites some of the cast from the beloved 1988 film.