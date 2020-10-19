See Bruce Willis revive famed ‘Die Hard’ character in epic ad

Bruce Willis is back as John McClane... but not in the way fans had hoped.
His daughter Rumer dropped a cryptic teaser on Twitter last night with the hashtag: Die Hard is Back.
When the full two-minute ad was released, some fans were disappointed.
I 🖤 John McClane 💪🏼#DIEHARDISBACK | 2:00 Film https://t.co/tyXHpLEdx5 via @YouTube— Rumer Willis (@TheRue) October 18, 2020
The action packed promo is actually an ad for the Die Hard Battery at Advanced Autoparts.
The ad ended with explosions and a “Yippee ki yay!”
If there were to be another movie... it would be the franchises' sixth film.
