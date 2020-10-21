‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV for first time in half a century

It’s a sign of the times.

The Peanuts animated classics, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will no longer air on broadcast television.

It was first broadcast on television back in 1966, but for the first time in more than 50 years, it has been pulled.

Apple TV+ announced that it has secured the exclusive right for all things “Peanuts.”

As part of the new partnership, the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on ABC or any other network this year.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Thanksgiving and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will stream for free for a couple days on the streaming platform.

The Halloween special will from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.