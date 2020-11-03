48ºF

Celebrities who’ve been vocal about their support for Trump or Biden this election season

Everyone seems to be getting political these days

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Chris Evans, Taylor Swift and Kirstie Alley.
Some people think that celebrities should stay out of politics, but that hasn’t stopped these famous people from throwing their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump.

Would a celebrity endorsement change your mind on who you’re voting for?

Do you think they should stay out of it, or use their platforms to promote this civic duty (of voting, of course).

Let us know in the comments below.

Celebs supporting Trump:

Kirstie Alley

The outspoken actress tweeted a couple weeks ago that she was supporting the incumbent president in the upcoming election.

Kid Rock

This one is pretty obvious. The rocker has been a longtime Trump supporter, and was just a guest at the last presidential debate. He also goes golfing with the president.

Jon Voight

The actor has supported Trump throughout the years, and recently posted a video on Twitter saying “our land is in danger with left liberal thinkers.”

Scott Baio

The actor is always tweeting his support for the president, and was one of the first celebrities to show support for him.

Roseanne Barr

Barr was fired from the reboot of “Roseanne” after she made racist comments about a former Obama staff member, Valerie Jarrett.

Stacey Dash

The “Clueless” actress has been on Fox News before, and has “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump” in her Twitter bio.

Celebrities supporting Biden:

Taylor Swift

After staying silent about who she was voting for in the 2016 election, Swift has made it very known that she is supporting Biden in this year’s race. She even make cookies to show her support.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he normally avoids saying who he is going to support during an election year, but he felt compelled to endorse Biden this year in a video with the candidate and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Cher

The legendary singer has never shied away from politics, and this election cycle is no different. She was an early supporter of Biden during the primaries, and she uses her Twitter to encourage her followers to vote.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress and Biden have something in common: they were both vice president. Granted, Louis-Dreyfus only played the “Veep” on TV, but it’s still a bond they share. Louis-Dreyfus hosted a night of this summer’s DNC, and has spoken candidly about Biden reaching out to her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago.

We’ve got your back, @JoeBiden!

Chris Evans

Captain America himself has been working around the clock, it seems, to get people motivated to get out the vote this election.

He has critiqued the current administration on Twitter and thrown his support behind Biden.

Jennifer Aniston

The “Friends” star is someone you’d think wouldn’t dip her toe in politics, but a recent Instagram post made it clear she was voting for Biden. She also encouraged her followers to vote early.

