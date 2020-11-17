Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine research

NASHVILLE – A country music legend gets a shoutout in the announcement of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine results.

It’s the one... the only... Dolly Parton!

The “Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund” is listed in the footnotes of the New England journal of medicine’s report on the vaccine results.

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.

Vanderbilt ended up taking part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second coronavirus vaccine with a high success rate.

Moderna vaccinations could begin as soon as late December.