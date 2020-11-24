Riding with celebrities and giving back to the homeless, Meet Isaiah Garza

Los Angeles, Cal – A kind gesture can be so small but it can make a huge impact on someone’s life. This generous Tik Tok user is being described by users as “An angel sent from heaven”.

Meet Isaiah Garza, an LA-based celebrity jewelry designer, and activist who is using his social media platform to give back for the greater good of humanity. With 2.1 million followers on Tik Tok, Garza grew up in a poor community with hope and dreams to be a jewelry designer one day. He achieved it and now his jewelry has been seen on Khloe Kardashian, Rapper Cardi B, Barbadian singer Rihanna, American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson, Latin Pop Singer Becky G and more.

But that’s not what this story about, It’s about one particular person who Garza shared on his social media that is making everyone grab a tissue. A lovely lady named Miss. Robin, who is seen in the very first video as a curious and very humble lady.

There are so many amazing videos on social media of persons giving back to the homeless. But there’s a small percentage of people that become popular and a fan favorite. Garza’s videos are so uplifting that over the past 30 days his videos were seen over 100 million times by people across the globe. In his latest video, you will see how two complete strangers became an unbreakable bond by Miss. Robin’s reaction in the beginning.

“Here’s to new beginnings, housing, and helping others”- Robin.

If you would like to help and donate, to get Robin a new home and off the streets click here.