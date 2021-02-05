57ºF

Ad

Entertainment

1997 version of ‘Cinderella,’ starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, coming to Disney+

Millennials around the world, rejoice!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Movies, Streaming, Disney+, Brandy, Cinderella, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Black History Month
Whitney Houston and Brandy at the premiere of the all new version of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997.
Whitney Houston and Brandy at the premiere of the all new version of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997. (Getty Images.)

According to Disney+, it is possible!

The beloved ‘90s version of “Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” that features a simply iconic cast is finally being released on Disney+ on Feb. 12, and fans who grew up watching the movie could not be more excited.

If you were obsessed with this version of “Cinderella” from back in the day, you already know just how legendary the cast is. Brandy plays Cinderella, and Whitney Houston, draped in a floor-length golden gown, is the Fairy Godmother, and sings one of the best songs from the movie, “It’s Possible.”

Rounding out the cast is Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Victor Garber.

Brandy went on “The View” Thursday morning to reunite with Goldberg, where she announced the exciting news.

Millennials who grew up watching this movie were obviously excited, with many tweeting it was about time Disney released this special film. Others even commented on how they remember the color-blind casting in the film, and how the representation mattered to them as a child.

Ad

Will you be streaming on Friday, Feb. 12?

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: