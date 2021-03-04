The Beach Boys are coming to St. Augustine

On Sunday, April 15, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre will proudly present pop music legends The Beach Boys live in concert.

The Beach Boys will return to the The Amp for their ’2021 Feel Flows Tour’ on Friday, May 14 for a limited-capacity concert with distanced seating.

Enhanced safety measures and protocols are also in place, including contactless digital ticketing, face covering requirements, and mobile ordering for concessions.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m. at the venue Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $57.00 – $132.00. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.