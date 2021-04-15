Guy Fieri helped raise $25 million for restaurant workers in need during the pandemic

Guy Fieri, the celebrity restaurateur and TV host, is known by his nickname, "The Mayor of Flavortown."

Guy Fieri took his fundraising tactics to Flavortown.

The host of Food Network’s “Diners Drive-ins and Dives” joined the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help raise money for restaurant workers in need during the pandemic, CBS News reports.

The fund collected 15,000 individual donations and raised close to $25 million.

According to the report, the fund gave $500 grants to 43,000 restaurant workers in all 50 states. Nearly 60 percent of the recipients were women and 50 percent were people of color.

“There was a story that was said to me about someone saying, ‘I live in a building with a bunch of people who work in the service industry, and none of us have any money – I don’t even have anyone I can borrow money from because nobody I know has any money,’” Fieri told CBS News. “When you start hearing those kinds of things...there’s nothing more important.”

