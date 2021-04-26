Frances McDormand a double Oscar winner for 'Nomadland'

In this video image provided by ABC, Frances McDormand accepts the best picture award for "Nomadland" as director Chloe Zhao looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES – Frances McDormand has two more Oscars. She may hang on to them a little more tightly.

She won best actress Sunday night for her performance in “Nomadland,” which also nabbed best picture. As a producer on the movie, she collected a trophy as well.

McDormand kissed her director-husband, Joel Coen, and rose from their table inside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to make her way to the stage for one of the shortest speeches of the night.

“I have no words,” she said. “My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work. Thank you for knowing that and thanks for this.”

In “Nomadland,” McDormand plays Fern, who hits the road after the death of her husband and loss of her job at a plant that is shut down. She buys a van and seeks seasonal work, meeting fellow nomads and learning survival skills along the way.

Ad

“My happiest moment tonight is when Fran won,” said Chloé Zhao, who became the second woman and first of color to win directing honors.

Zhao credited McDormand for being “open and vulnerable” in helping her make the movie, as well as making the non-professional actors feel comfortable on set.

“She really is ‘Nomadland,’” Zhao said in the virtual media room.