Jaguars sending team’s fan of the year to NFL draft in Cleveland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are sending their fan of the year to Cleveland to watch as the team clinches the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Danika Mitchell has been a Jaguars season ticket holder for 11 years. Due to COVID-19, she only attended one home game last year at TIAA Bank Field.

She says she is overwhelmed with excitement and that she’s been a fan since the very beginning.

“I would say when Paul Tagliabue and the NFL announced we had a team. I was at DuPont Middle School in my Science class, and they said we got a team, and from that moment forward I’ve been a Jags fan,” Mitchell said.

Known for her signature teal lipstick, eyeshadow and hair, Mitchell gets the chance to wear her Jags jersey in Cleveland when the first selection is made.

“I am proud to do it and I will gladly do it every day of the week,” she said.

Mitchell has been featured on talk shows and is known for friendly smack talk on Twitter.

Ad

Come Thursday, Mitchell says the Jags won’t go unnoticed.