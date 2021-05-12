Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 seasons

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank, Calif. The program won outstanding entertainment talk show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after 18 years on the air.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres shared, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one,” she told the outlet. “They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

Daytime’s most recognizable face informed her staff May 11, and will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the news on Ellen’s May 13 show, the outlet said.

