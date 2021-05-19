Jonas Brothers to bring ‘Remember This’ tour to Jacksonville

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas perform onstage at 'Jonas Brothers in Concert' at The Forum on December 14, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road! The group is making a ‘Remember This’ tour stop in Jacksonville.

Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer.

The tour will make a stop at Daily’s Place on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. For more info visit www.dailysplace.com.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!” - Jonas Brothers

Ad

Check out the tour announcement with the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini video here.

Tickets On Sale Starting Thursday, May 27th at 10 a.m. local time at tickemaster.com

🎤JUST ANNOUNCED🎤The one and only @jonasbrothers are coming to Daily's Place on Friday, October 15th, with special guest @KelseaBallerini.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27th at 10 AM and you know they're gonna go fast. Get more info at https://t.co/LnXlwSCOkW. pic.twitter.com/0ElvNjYfRy — Daily's Place (@dailysplace) May 19, 2021

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album debut with the release of their platinum-selling album Happiness Begins (Republic Records). The band continued to soar with their sold-out “Happiness Begins Tour,” with over 1.2 million tickets sold.

Ad

What’s more, the album garnered the band a bevy of awards including three awards for “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” and “Top Radio Song” for “Sucker” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for “Best Pop Video,” “Best Duo/Group” at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards including their prestigious “Decade Award,” as well numerous American Music Award nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination and more.

Most recently, the band released a new Amazon Original documentary entitled Happiness Continues which captured the band’s live concert experience.