Watch the Fourth of July fireworks show from MOSH’s roof

Here's one way to spend Independence Day: taking in a spectacular view of the city fireworks show from MOSH's rooftop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for a fun and informative way to spend Independence Day, then look no further.

The Museum of Science & History is celebrating the Fourth of July by staying open later and offering guests a rooftop view of the city’s fireworks spectacular over the St. Johns.

MOSH will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Then from 9-10:30 p.m., a limited number of guests will be able to kick back and watch the fireworks show from the museum’s rooftop.

Concessions and snacks, including shaved ice from Kona Ice, will be available for purchase.

Since it’s a ticketed event and capacity is limited to 120 guests, MOSH encourages people to reserve their tickets ahead of time.

Tickets cost $30.95 for adults, $27.95 for youth (ages 3-12, seniors and students. Admission for children under 2 is free of charge.

To buy tickets or for additional details, visit MOSH’s website.