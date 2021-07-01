Antwoine Overby Jr. crowned winner of Oh Say Can You Sing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After watching dozens of submissions from singers, our judges narrowed the choices to four -- and on Wednesday night, you voted and chose Antwoine Overby Jr. as the winner of the 2021 Oh Say Can You Sing contest.

Overby Jr. receives $500 and will perform the Star Spangled Banner on The Local Station’s Fourth of July fireworks show, which will air Sunday on Channel 4.

Here’s a bit about the 34-year-old Jacksonville man:

Employed: ADT Security

Favorite musicians: Sam Cooke, Al Green, Ron Isley and R. Kelly

Overby has been singing for three decades and has already received national recognition for his singing

He says singing is a lifestyle and his passion for singing started with a popular soda. He hopes that lifelong passion for singing earns him the title this year.

