Antwoine Overby Jr. crowned winner of Oh Say Can You Sing

He will perform the national anthem during The Local Station’s 4th of July fireworks show on Channel 4

News4Jax.com staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After watching dozens of submissions from singers, our judges narrowed the choices to four -- and on Wednesday night, you voted and chose Antwoine Overby Jr. as the winner of the 2021 Oh Say Can You Sing contest.

Overby Jr. receives $500 and will perform the Star Spangled Banner on The Local Station’s Fourth of July fireworks show, which will air Sunday on Channel 4.

Here’s a bit about the 34-year-old Jacksonville man:

  • Employed: ADT Security
  • Favorite musicians: Sam Cooke, Al Green, Ron Isley and R. Kelly
  • Overby has been singing for three decades and has already received national recognition for his singing
  • He says singing is a lifestyle and his passion for singing started with a popular soda. He hopes that lifelong passion for singing earns him the title this year.

Watch profile of Antwoine Overby Jr. on The Morning Show

