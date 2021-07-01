Reports: Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. Spears father has asked the court overseeing his daughters conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the courts control of her medical treatment and personal life. James Spears emphasized that in 2019 he relinquished his power over his daughter's personal affairs, and has control only over her money. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday signed an order that denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from the financial aspects of her conservatorship, according to reports from NPR and other news outlets.

The decision comes after Spears appeared in court last Wednesday, telling a judge she wanted to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

Speaking in open court for the first time in the case, Spears condemned her father and others who control the conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears told the judge. “I deserve to have a life.”

The request was first filed by Spears’ attorney last November.