Building Your Credit At Any Age | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

J. White Credit University knows that untangling your credit can be both stressful and confusing. That’s why Janay White developed the credit university to help those struggling with their credit. Using her own experience, she hopes to help others with such issues as building credit, maintaining credit, and identifying and fixing common credit problems. Today, she is offering the first five teen callers one month of free service to get them on the right path of establishing and maintaining a healthy credit score.