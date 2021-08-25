Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ baby sues band for child sexual exploitation

1991: Nirvana's album "Nevermind" is released. The second release from the Seattle-based band led by Kurt Cobain would become a surprise success in late 1991, largely due to the popularity of its first single, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." (DGC Records)

The man whose naked baby picture was used for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album issuing the band, claiming the nude image from 1991 violated federal criminal child porn laws and caused him lifelong suffering by “trafficking’' his image worldwide.

As the 30th anniversary of the album rolls around, Spencer Elden won’t be celebrating.

Elden claims the image “is actually child pornography and claims the band made a promise to cover his genitals with a sticker but it was never incorporated on the album cover,” TMZ reports. He is looking to be awarded $150,000 in damages.

According to reports, Elden said he was never compensated for the photo beyond the $200 his parents were paid for it on the day of the shoot.

Ad

Nevermind has sold over 30 million copies since its release in September of 1991.

Click here to read more.