Emmys Latest: John Oliver thanks Norm Macdonald, Conan

John Oliver arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Last week, tonight, or for half-a-dozen years, John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the Emmy Award for best variety talk series for the sixth straight year on Sunday night.

It was the second award the show won Sunday. It also won for best writing.

From the stage, Oliver praised fellow nominee Conan O’Brien, whose show recently ended its late-night run on TBS.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for ‘Conan,’ so this is bittersweet. Thank you so much, Conan, for inspiring 30 years of comedy writers,” Oliver said.

He also paid tribute to comic Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.

Oliver said “no one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy, so if you have any time in the next week, just do what I did and just spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan, because it just doesn’t get better than that.”

5: 55 p.m.

The Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series goes to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown.”

Menzies won for playing Prince Phillip opposite Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which has already taken four Emmys on Sunday night.

Menzies, a 47-year-old London-born actor, is also known for his roles on “Outlander” and “Game of Thrones.”

He beat out fellow nominees Giancarlo Esposito, O-T Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Max Minghella, Chris Sullivan, Bradley Whitford and Michael K. Williams.

5: 50 p.m.

Gillian Anderson has turned the Iron Lady into Emmy gold.

Anderson won best supporting actress in a drama series on Sunday night for playing British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

It was already the third Emmy of the night for the Netflix show, whose winners are accepting their awards at a viewing party in London.

And it was the second career Emmy for Anderson, who won her first 24 years ago for “The X-Files.”

She beat out her “The Crown” castmates Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, along with Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Aunjanue Ellis, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

5:30 p.m.

The sidekick and best friend of Easttown have each won an Emmy.

Evan Peters won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” on Sunday night, and Julianne Nicholson won best supporting actress for the show.

Nicholson won for playing the best friend of Kate Winslet’s title character, a Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder amid struggles with family and friends.

Peters won for playing Winslet’s partner.

Both praised the show’s star from the stage.

“Man, you’re good at acting,” Nicholson said to Winslet.

It was the first Emmy, and first nomination, for both Peters and Nicholson.

5:20 p.m.

Brett Goldstein topped his teammates at the Emmys.

Goldstein won best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “Ted Lasso,” which had four nominees in the category.

“This cast made me sick they’re so good,” Goldstein said.

With his win, “Ted Lasso” took the first two Emmys of the night, with Hannah Waddingham taking best supporting actress in a comedy.

It’s the first Emmy for Goldstein, and comes for his first nomination.

He beat out castmates Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift along with Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Paul Reiser.

5:15 p.m.

Hannah Waddingham, and “Ted Lasso,” have won the first Emmy of the night.

Waddingham won best supporting actress in a comedy series Sunday for the Apple TV+ series, which could be in for a big night.

Waddingham screamed with delight when she reached the stage.

“Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” she said to the show’s star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Waddingham plays the owner of an English soccer team who hires the American title character to run it into the ground on “Ted Lasso.”

She beat her castmate Juno Temple, along with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez.

5: 10 p.m.

Host Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J, and a bunch of audience members opened the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with a hip-hop tribute to television.

Cedric introduced the CBS telecast Sunday night by saying it would be anything but subdued, and began a rollicking declaration of his love for TV to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.”

“TV, you got what I need, would you say he’s just a friend,” the host sang.

The show looks a lot more like a traditional awards ceremony than last year’s audience-free “Pandemmies,” but is still seriously scaled back, held in a tent in downtown Los Angeles.

The night’s favorites include Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance, to the dismay of competitors.