Adele has officially teased new music for her highly anticipated new album

Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

She’s baaaaaack.

After a few days of wild speculations, goddess-on-earth Adele has officially confirmed that she has new music coming out, finally.

The superstar hosted “Saturday Night Live” last fall and teased that she would be back, but that was practically a year ago, so fans (and this writer) were starting to believe that maybe it just wasn’t going to happen.

Over the weekend, there were reports that new marketing clues for Adele’s upcoming album were appearing across the globe.

In major cities, the number “30″ was on signs with nothing else. As any Adele fan knows, she names her albums after her age while she wrote and recorded them.

Adele is currently 33, but she split from her partner a few years ago, so this could be why the album may be named “30″ -- because that’s how old she was when she went through that.

So, after a few days of wishing and hoping, Adele finally gave in and posted a short teaser to the lead single from the album, called “Easy On Me.”

You can see the teaser trailer here.

In the video, we see Adele driving a super posh car while putting in a cassette tape. We hear the first few opening bars to the song and learn that it will be released Oct. 15.

It sounds like a sweeping piano ballad that we’re used to from Adele, and honestly, this is the perfect song to be her comeback single.

Her last album, 25, took home a slew of Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.