Rapper Young Thug sues over swiped bag that had cash, songs

FILE - Young Thug performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2021. The rapper says that an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding jewelry, money and about 200 unreleased songs. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA – Atlanta rapper Young Thug said an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding about 200 unreleased songs and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash.

The performer's allegations are in a lawsuit against the company that manages the apartment complex where he lived and its concierge company, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The newspaper said neither JLB Peachtree nor concierge company Pegasus Residential has answered requests for comment about the lawsuit filed last week in Gwinnett County Superior Court on behalf of Jeffery Williams, 30, whose stage name is Young Thug.

According to the lawsuit, a concierge at Trace Apartments put the bag in a secure location after the rapper accidentally left it next to his vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, but another employee released it to someone else.

The missing bag contained a hard drive with about 200 unreleased songs that are worth at least $1 million, the lawsuit said.

The bag also held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000 and a $37,000 chain with inset diamonds, according to the lawsuit.