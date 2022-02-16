Family of Bob Saget files suit to block release of records related to comedian’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Bob Saget, who was found dead January in an Orlando hotel room, has asked a judge to block authorities from releasing more records in regard to the comedian’s death, according to multiple news outlets.

As written by the Orlando Sentinel, the lawsuit -- which was filed by Saget’s wife and daughters -- seeks to prevent the Orange County sheriff and medical examiner’s office from releasing more information in response to public records requests.

The suit claims that Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if further details of the investigation are released. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, according to a statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

An autopsy report released later showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. Saget was positive for COVID-19 but had no inflammation in his respiratory system, according to the report.

“His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the statement said. “The manner of death is accident.”