‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dies at 31

Nightbirde unable to continue ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as ‘my health has taken a turn for the worse’

Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde and the golden buzzer winner on America’s Got Talent died Sunday. She was 31.

Marczewski found fame last year on AGT and her story about her battle with breast cancer went viral. Her audition pulled at the heartstrings of Simon Cowell and 39 million others that watched the video on YouTube.

AGT judge Howie Mandel and the show’s host, Terry Crews, both took to social media on Monday to share their condolences.

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 21, 2022

Marczewski was given three months to live at the beginning of 2020.

“I have a two-percent chance of survival... but two-percent isn’t zero percent,” Marczewski said on AGT.

Seven months ago she made a post and said her health had made a turn for the worst.

"ANNOUNCEMENT: Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.

Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”