Jaden Smith, other celebrities react to Oscars confrontation

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of the entire night at the Oscars, one moment is really the talk of the town.

When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Here’s what the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, celebrities, and others on social media are saying about the incident:

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

WENT OUT OF RM

& MISSED REASON FOR

WILL’S PUNCH..JUST SAW IT, BUT STILL NOT SURE

WHY. — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2022

Beloved Will Smith has set a whole new standard for what it means to "protect" and honor your wife - - - Be Mindful! And . . . in the midst of it, Beloved Mr. Will Packer did and amazingly phenomenal job producing this years' Oscars! Yes to the Wills! — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) March 28, 2022

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

What a very west Philly Oscars. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 28, 2022

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

The fact that Will Smith wasn’t kicked out of the Oscars and arrested for assaulting Chris Rock shows how Hollywood allows, enables, and celebrates the very worst behaviors.



Workplace violence isn’t tolerated in normal industries. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Will Smith laughed at Chris Rock's GI Jane joke, then made a conscious decision to commit violence.



I'm 100% #teamChrisRock because he took it with poise and class.



Rock is more man than Smith on his best day.#Oscars @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/C0Tp2yr6kz — One Salty Patriot (@1Salty_Patriot) March 28, 2022

What we learned from the Oscars is that Will Smith can’t take a joke but Chris Rock can take a slap — ♡ (@shnoaimi_) March 28, 2022

No one and I mean NO ONE can come on my tweets and talk to me about alopecia until you’ve had to cut your hair bald and worry about if ppl still find you beautiful without your hair. So I get it. I get why Jada felt some type of way.



Guess what? Will was still wrong. Period 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZawhQjy4tS — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) March 28, 2022

Everybody huggin’ and consoling Will?? …can somebody go check on Chris?? A seat filler or somebody?? — Eric Benét (@ebenet) March 28, 2022

Jada has alopecia, which is why she has shaved her head.



She was uncomfortable about Chris Rock's "G.I. Jane" joke.



That punch from Will Smith was real. #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

Nah why will smith slap the fear of god out of Chris rock like that 😂😂😂 — Morray (@morrayda1) March 28, 2022

Every comedian should post a Will Smith joke in solidarity with Chris Rock. I’m not. But every other comedian should. — the lucas bros (@lucasbros) March 28, 2022

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and QuestLove winning an Oscar are the two most back to back Philly things to ever happen at the Oscars. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) March 28, 2022

will smith when he heard chris rock make a joke about jada#Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/PFgmhGI8Wb — hails (@hailsmccloskey) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022