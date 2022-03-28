81º
Jaden Smith, other celebrities react to Oscars confrontation

Last night’s Oscars was a wild ride

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Associated Press

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of the entire night at the Oscars, one moment is really the talk of the town.

When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Here’s what the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, celebrities, and others on social media are saying about the incident:

