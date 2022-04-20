Jacksonville finalist on ‘The Voice’ to perform on Ortega River for tiny dock series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans of singing competition shows might remember local fan-favorite Paris Winningham’s recent all-star performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” Winningham, a Jacksonville resident and Navy veteran, finished third on the show in Season 21.

Winningham will be bringing his soulful talents to the St. Johns Riverkeeper’s 2022 Tiny Dock Concert Series this weekend.

He’s performing live on the Ortega River from 2-4 pm. Sunday.

“We can’t wait to welcome the talented Paris Winningham to the Tiny Dock stage,” beamed Amber Osborne, who along with her husband Brian spearheaded this concert series in 2020. “Jacksonville has such a rich music history, and we are excited to play a role in keeping it alive. Each concert, we continue to see interest in the series grow as more people get involved, and have since had the opportunity to meet and support so many local, talented artists as well as the Riverkeepers who are working hard to improve and preserve our river for enjoyment now and generations to come.”

Anyone can join the concert by boat, canoe, kayak or stand up paddle board (SUP). Ticket donations are encouraged to support the musicians and keep the concert series going. Those without their own watercraft can get a ticket to ride on the St. Johns River Taxi or rent a kayak and join the guided paddling tour with Earth Kinship.

Even those who are not able to attend the concert in person can participate in the event’s raffle, which includes gifts donated by Hagan Coastal Outfitters, the Jacksonville Symphony and the St. Johns River Taxi.

The Osbornes created the Tiny Dock Concert Series with the intent to bring live, local music back to their community in a safe way during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They partnered with St. Johns Riverkeeper in 2020 and the series continues to highlight local talent and bring together the river community.

“The concerts provide a unique opportunity to bring our river community together to foster awareness and appreciation for the health of the St. Johns, increase utilization of our Riverfront, and support local musicians and businesses,” said Jimmy Orth, Executive Director of St. Johns Riverkeeper.

The Tiny Dock Concert Series also promotes river-friendly boating and encourages participants to educate themselves on making small changes to their everyday lives to help make a big difference for the St. Johns River. With this month’s concert falling just two days after Earth Day, it is a perfect time to make a commitment to a more river-friendly lifestyle.