Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dead at 24: reports

Rapper Lil Keed attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia.

According to multiple reports from Rolling Stone and Atlantia media outlets, 24-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died.

The death of the Georgia native, who was born Rahqid Render, according to a bio on his label’s website, was posted by his brother on Instagram.

Rolling Stone reported the death was also confirmed by Lil Keed’s rep.

Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug’s label, YSL Records. The official video for his song “Nameless” has more than 33.7 million views on YouTube.

It’s unclear how the rapper died.

Lil Keed was set to perform in Charlotte on Saturday at a music festival.

Fox5 in Atlanta reported that support from artists and performers has been flooding social media since the news broke.

Another Atlanta station reported he leaves behind a young daughter.