Poison singer Bret Michaels hospitalized, band cancels Nashville appearance

Will Poison play at TIAA Bank Field?

News4JAX Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Questions arise about whether Bret Michaels or Poison will perform in Jacksonville this weekend.

The band is set to perform at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. They’re on a stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Michaels was hospitalized in Nashville on Thursday, just before the concert.

The other members of Poison went on stage and apologized for not being able to perform, but the other groups on tour did.

News4JAX reached out to TIAA Bank for any update on Saturday’s concert -- they said they will let fans know if anything changes.

