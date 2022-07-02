Poison singer Bret Michaels says he will perform in Jacksonville, but skipping meet-and-greet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bret Michaels put to bed questions about whether he’ll be performing with Poison on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field as part of The Stadium Tour.

The rocker shared a statement, explaining that despite his medical situation and treatment, which hospitalized him in Nashville on Thursday and forced him to miss a performance there, he will be taking the stage in Jacksonville.

He will, however, be bowing out of the meet-and-greet planned for fans.

“Doctors have highly recommended that I continue to rest and try to save all the energy I can for the show,” Michaels wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “Therefore I will not be able to be at the meet and greet this evening. I encourage you to go see the other guys and enjoy the meet and greet.”

After Michaels missed the show in Nashville, questions arose about whether Poison would be performing with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in Jacksonville, the next stop on The Stadium Tour.

But Michaels quelled those concerns Saturday afternoon with his post, saying he will “attempt to bring all the positive energy, vocals and give you all that I have on stage tonight.”

He also thanked his fans for their well wishes and understanding. The specifics of the medical episode that landed in the hospital have not been released.

“Florida, you know I love you,” he wrote.

The concert fires up at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with British rock band Def Leppard headlining.

The tour was twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.