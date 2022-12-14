‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40 after apparent suicide, report says

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres embraces Stephen "tWitch" Boss during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Heartbreaking news broke on Wednesday that Stephen “tWitch” Boss — the famous DJ most known for his role on Ellen Degeneres and “So You Think You Can Dance” — is dead, TMZ reports.

Police said he was found in a hotel room — dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports say.

According to TMZ, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, Dec. 13, saying “Stephen had left home without his car.”

Boss and his wife had just celebrated their nine-year anniversary three days prior, according to his official Instagram page.

Boss wrote, “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years.”

Boss was a hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. He was a father of three and a husband. He will be greatly missed.

