Review: ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ offers tense, suspenseful interpretation of Afghan war

★★★★ out of 5 -- Rated: R -- Run time: 2 hours, 3 minutes

I couldn’t help but wonder if the reason this movie’s official title is: “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is because either there was an ego issue with getting the name of the talented director solidly front-and-center -- or there’s fear that audiences would confuse the film with a reboot of director Renny Harlin’s 2006 horror film “The Covenant.”

Maybe it was a bit of both -- although, personally, I think adding the name of the director behind such movies as “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” and the “Sherlock Holmes” films immediately raises the expectations for a quality experience.

Jake Gyllenhaal with director Guy Ritchie on the set of The Covenant (Christopher Raphael / MGM Pictures)

First of all, this movie isn’t a true story. But it is a reflection of the dangerous experiences of the troops who served in Afghanistan and particularly of what happened -- and is happening -- to the Afghans who served as interpreters for the armies who battled the Taliban.

Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (“Wrath of Man”) after seeing a documentary about these translators. They created a story about two men from different worlds who wind up forming an incredible bond.

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler” and “Brokeback Mountain”) plays a U.S. Army sergeant named John Kinley who leads a small group of special forces soldiers who are tasked with finding and destroying Taliban bomb factories and storage sites.

It’s dangerous work as we quickly find out when an explosion kills one of his soldiers as well as the unit’s interpreter. He needs a replacement and chooses Ahmed, played by Iraqi-born Danish actor Dar Salim, who appeared in Season 1 of “Game of Thrones.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim in "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" (Christopher Raphael / MGM Pictures)

The two men are opposites: The American is more direct and at times volatile. The Afghan is quieter, more thoughtful and politically adept. He will, however, speak up and stand up to his U.S. Army boss but is just as determined to get the job done.

Both actors deliver superb performances with Salim being especially nuanced.

When their mission goes horribly wrong, Ahmed steps up and embarks on a dangerous journey across the Afghan countryside to save the American’s life. (By the way, the film was shot in Spain, which is a very believable double for Afghanistan.)

Ritchie keeps the tension cranked up with every checkpoint they pass through and with every encounter with civilians whose loyalties are unknown. Added into this high-stakes mix are glimpses of the Taliban leader who is determined to find the pair.

Dar Salim in "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" (Christopher Raphael / MGM Pictures)

One of the movie’s best scenes takes place later in the film in a house where the interpreter is hiding. He receives a radio call that the Taliban are on the same street, closing in on the building. It’s all shot from Ahmed’s perspective from inside the building as he goes from room to room with the walkie-talkie, getting updates on his rapidly-approaching pursuers. It’s all very suspenseful and effective.

The film struggles a bit when Gyllenhaal’s character returns stateside and goes through a lengthy ordeal -- complete with a raging, drunken montage -- in order to help his friend back in Afghanistan. The movie’s climax is slightly by-the-numbers predictable but does deliver a satisfying ending.

The end credits of “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” do provide a reminder that there are still many real-life Afghan interpreters who need help in getting out. Hopefully, this entertaining movie will help achieve that.