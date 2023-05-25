A new trailer for the ‘Barbie’ movie is out and it looks like so much fun

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Is it July 21 yet?

The first trailer for the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie took the internet by storm, but still had us left with some questions.

Thankfully, a new trailer was just released to the world, and it clears some things up. It also looks amazing.

Barbie lives in a quintessential fairy tale, where every single day is the best day ever, but Barbie notices some parts of her life are a little strange. Cold showers, falling off her roof, and the worst of all...flat feet!

Barbie (and of course Ken) decide to travel to the “real world” and figure out what is behind all of these changes. Barbie and Ken are served a hard dose of reality when they find out that not everyone loves them as much as they thought.

The trailer makes this movie look like so much fun. Barbie’s world looks like you stepped right into Barbie’s giant mansion, where every thing is pink and plastic.

The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and many other Barbies and Kens.

As the trailer tells us, it doesn’t matter if you love or hate Barbie, this movie will be for you. We’ll see you in theaters on July 21!

In addition to the new trailer, the “Barbie” movie also announced a list of musicians who contributed to the film’s soundtrack. It’s an iconic list of artists, including Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, HAIM, Tame Impala, Ava Max and more.

You can watch the full trailer for “Barbie” below.