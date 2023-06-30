Red, white and tunes: This playlist of songs is perfect for July 4

Ready to rock on the Fourth of July?

Celebrating the Fourth of July is one of the highlights of summer, and if you’re going to be lighting off fireworks, you’ll need some patriotic songs to go along.

Thanks to Spotify, you can listen to this fun and energetic playlist.

We’ve got a good mix of patriotic songs, and a few songs that just feel like they belong to be played at a summer pool party.

So it doesn’t matter if you’re at the beach or you have hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill, this playlist will surely make your speakers extra patriotic on this summer holiday.

You can listen to the playlist below.