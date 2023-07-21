Tony Bennett in photos: A look back at his extraordinary life

Just two weeks short of his 96th birthday, legendary singer Tony Bennett died on Friday, July 21, according to the Associated Press.
There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He died in his hometown of New York City.
Bennett got to sing with all the legends, from Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, to Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. He was known for his signature jazzy style, and an instantly recognizable voice.
Here is a look back at photos of his extraordinary life.